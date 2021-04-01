WATCH: Kai Sotto shows his moves in Ohio

Kai Sotto's NBA dreams continues despite him parting ways with the NBA G-League Team Ignite.

The 7-foot-3 teenage prospect was recently seen in action in Cincinnati, Ohio in the Smith League Open Run.

An Instagram video posted by Frankie Vision showed the former Ateneo Blue Eaglet standing out against the competition, throwing down some dunks and sniping his way from long distance.

Joining him in action was 6-foot-4 Cholo Anonuevo of Far Eastern University.

Sotto was also seen working with skills coach Stanley Remy last week.

Remy trains the likes of the LA Lakers' Andre Drummond and Miami's Trevor Ariza.

Sotto returned to the Philippines in February with the intent of playing for Gilas in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers in Doha.

However, the competition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and has since been rescheduled to June in Clark, Pampanga.

In the wake of the cancellation, Sotto rushed back to the United States but ultimately did not join Team Ignite in the NBA G League bubble in Orlando, Florida. He has since parted ways with the team, although his training continues in the US.

