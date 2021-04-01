Pacquiao blasts anti-Asian attacks: 'Ako ang labanan mo duwag!'

Filipino boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao took to social media to send a strong message against the rising number of anti-Asian American attacks in the US.

"Tigilan n'yo ang pag-atake sa mga Pilipinong walang laban," he said. "Ako ang labanan mo, duwag!"

(Stop attacking Filipinos who can't fight back. Fight me, coward!)

Pacquiao, who also serves as a senator, is an 8-division former world champion who has defeated some of the best fighters of his generation.

He has voiced out his sentiment following an increase in hate crimes reported against Asian Americans, including Filipino-Americans, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just recently, a 65-year-old Fil-American woman was brutally stomped in New York, an attack captured on a video.

