NBA: JJ Redick blasts 'dishonest' Pelicans over trade

JJ Redick, known as one of the NBA's most outspoken players, sounded off on the New Orleans Pelicans' front office -- specifically general manager David Griffin -- over his surprising trade to the Dallas Mavericks shortly before the end of the NBA trade deadline last week.

On his latest episode of his "The Old Man & the Three" podcast released Wednesday, the 15-year veteran took Griffin and the Pelicans to task for supposedly going back on what Redick deemed a promise to buy him out if the team could not find a trade partner closer to his family, which lives in Brooklyn.

Instead of a buyout, which he had subtly hinted about on a previous podcast along with guest Tobias Harris of the Philadelphia 76ers, Redick was dealt with forward Nicolo Melli to the Dallas Mavericks for forwards James Johnson and Wes Iwundu along with a second-round draft pick.

"I don't think you're going to get honesty from that front office, objectively speaking," Redick said of the Pelicans. "That's not an opinion, I just don't think you're gonna get that. I don't think what happened with me is necessarily an isolated incident. I think front offices around the league operate in their best interest. I get that. I understand that.

"Truthfully ... I think I was a little naive thinking I was in Year 15 and I attempted to do things right throughout my career. But in terms of this front office, yeah, it's not something where I would expect certainly the agents who worked on this with me to ever trust that front office again."

Redick, 36, struggled to find a groove with the young Pelicans this season in his second year of a two-year, $26.5 million free-agent deal he signed prior to the 2019-20 season. A career 41.5 percent shooter from 3-point range, he has hit just 36.4 percent of his threes this season and has averaged fewer than 10 points per game (8.7) for the first time in more than a decade.

As far as the Mavericks, Redick has not yet reported to the team, which he later said he plans to do so on Thursday in New York ahead of their Friday road game against the Knicks. Redick has been in New York rehabilitating an injured heel and is not yet ready to practice or play.

But he dispelled any notion that he did not want to join the Mavericks specifically.

"I was shocked. I was floored," he said after the trade. "I was not expecting, at that point in time, to get traded. This is not any sort of slight on the Dallas Mavericks, but the Dallas Mavericks weren't one of the teams at any point in time that we had discussed. I was just a little bit jarred by that."

In 927 career games (488 starts), he has averaged 12.9 points with the Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and Pelicans.

--Field Level Media