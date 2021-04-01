Karate: NCR ECQ could force PH team to stay in Turkey until June Paris qualifiers

Now that the greater Metro Manila area has been placed under enhance community quarantine, it is possible that the Philippines national karate team will stay put in Turkey until the World Olympic qualifiers in Paris in June.

The 8-person Filipino karateka team led by Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Jamie Lim and Joane Orbon is undergoing an intensive 2-month training camp in Istanbul.

Karate Pilipinas Inc. president Ricky Lim said the plan was to stay there until May 15.

"We are finalizing on that. Kung uuwi pa sila, iku-quarantine na naman sila. There is a chance they will not go home anymore and head straight to France," the head of karate's national governing body told ABS-CBN News before the government placed the NCR Plus region under ECQ.

Lim said members of the national team were sharpening their sparring skills with world-class karatekas.

The national side will only lose such an opportunity if they are trapped in the Philippines due to the lockdown.

"Mahirap ang walang ensayo ng dalawang linggo . . . Tipid din sa pamasahe dahil hindi kailangang bumalik," Lim said.

Just recently, group practices of athletes on the professional and national team levels have been suspended in NCR Plus areas under ECQ.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) issued an advisory asking all the national sports associations (NSAs) to postpone their athletes' training within Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal.



