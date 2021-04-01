Boxing: Casimero wishes Damarinas luck in Inoue fight

WBO bantamweight king John Riel Casimero wished his fellow Filipino boxer Michael Dasmarinas in his impending mandatory title fight against Japanese bantamweight champion Naoya "Monster" Inoue which could happen in June.

Casimero has been chasing Inoue, The Ring Magazine and IBF champion, for some time now but has had difficulties in making the fight.

Dasmarinas, however, has the best chance in facing the Japanese since he became the mandatory challenger following his decision win over countryman Kenny Demecillo in a title eliminator in March 2019.

"Sana manalo si Dasmarinas, para 'yung 'Japanese turtle' lalo nang mahiya," said Casimero through his Youtube channel.

Casimero has been referring to Inoue as a "turtle"for allegedly dodging him.

He was supposed to battle Inoue in a unification bout last April, but Arum's Top Rank canceled it and picked an easier fight against Australia's Jason Moloney.

Casimero also reacted to reports that Inoue is planning to climb the super bantamweight class, thereby evading a unification title bout with the Filipino.



"Kung aakyat talaga si Inoue, alam na. Alam natin na naduduwag ang 'monster.' Ang monster kinakatakutan 'yan. Pero bata lang ang natatakot sa iyo," said the outspoken Filipino champion.

