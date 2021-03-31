Basketball: Ryukyu spoils Thirdy Ravena's NeoPhoenix's return

Thirdy Ravena of the San-En NeoPhoenix. B.LEAGUE photo

Thirdy Ravena's return wasn't enough to pull off a victory for the slumping San-En NeoPhoenix.

The Ryukyu Golden Kings rained a hail of threes to cut San-En down to size en route to an easy 110-71 victory in the 2020-21 Japan B.League Wednesday night at Okinawa City Gymnasium.

Ravena, who came back from a fractured right index finger, fired 11 points on measly 5-of-14 field goal shooting, to go with two rebounds, an assist, one block, and one steal.

He missed a total of 21 games due to injury.

Ravena's return helped San-En early on when the NeoPhoenix clawed back from a 12-point to pull to within 33-36.

But the Golden Kings retaliated with a searing 12-0 run to close the first half with a 48-33 halftime lead. They widened the gap with a 52.2-percent field goal shooting and never looked back since.

Nenad Millenovic top scored San-En with 17 points, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Kyle Hunt added 17 points and 12 boards, but they missed the presence of Stevan Jelovac, who was injured in during their game against Utsunomiya Brex.

