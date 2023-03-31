Spikers Turf: Cignal completes sweep, cops Open Conference title

From Spikersturf.ph

Cignal carved out a five-set victory against Cotabato to complete a 15-game sweep and win the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference title on Friday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

After engaging the HD Spikers in a tight battle, the Cotabato Spikers gave out in the fifth set. They absorbed a 25-21, 22-25, 25-17, 28-30, 15-7 defeat to Cignal that capped an unbeaten run.

Marck Espejo finished with 26 points, including 23 kills, while Wendel Miguel came away with 16 markers and JP Bugaoan and skipper Ysay Marasigan backed them up with 15 and 12 points, respectively.

Chumason Njigha added nine points for Cignal, which also beat Cotabato four times in the conference.

“I give all the credit to the players, and the coaching staff,” said Cignal coach Dexter Clamor after steering the team to its fourth championship. “It’s all about effort and sacrifices kung bakit kami nag-champion."

“We sacrificed a lot this conference,” said Clamor, adding that the HD Spikers’ failed bid in the finals against the National U Bulldogs last year motivated them to reclaim the crown.

Meanwhile in the other game, Imus-Ivy Tuason Photography dominated Iloilo in straight sets, 25-19, 25-18, 25-21.

But Cignal's title win allowed the AJAA Spikers to automatically get the bronze medal due to a superior set ratio over Iloilo in their previous match.