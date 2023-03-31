POC president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino and SONAK Chief Technology Officer Kabir Buxani seal the partnership. Handout

Team Philippines will again be wearing ASICS national team kits for the upcoming Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

This as the the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) led by president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino renewed its partnership with the Japanese brand Friday.

“ASICS has been tested in many competitions abroad. Their apparel, including the shoes, are all high end and made from quality materials,” Tolentino said during a formal sponsorship ceremony at the East Ocean Garden Restaurant in Pasay City.

“We are glad that ASICS is back for the fifth time as the country’s official outfitter for our athletes, coaches and team officials in Cambodia,” added Tolentino, referring to the 32nd SEA Games on May 5-17.

The partnership covers 1,500 kits for the members of Team Philippines to Cambodia, consisting of 840 athletes and 300 coaches.

Filipino athletes and coaches to the ASEAN Para Games in Cambodia from June 3-9 will also be outfitted by ASICS.

ASICS would be supplying complete tracksuits, t-shirts, polo shirts, shorts, backpacks, caps, socks and footwear.

The brand has been the official outfitter of Team Philippines since the Philippines 2019 and Vietnam 2022 SEA Games as well as in the Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2021 and Beijing Winter Olympics 2022.