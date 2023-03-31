PBA: TNT closes out Meralco to arrange title clash with Ginebra

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Calvin Oftana teamed up to help Talk 'N Text finish Meralco in Game 4 of their best-of-five semifinal series, 107-92, on Friday in the PBA Governors' Cup.

Hollis-Jefferson delivered another great performance with 42 points, 11 rebounds and three assists while staging the Tropang GIGA's title joust with Barangay Ginebra.

Oftana had 21 points, while Mikey Williams had 17 markers to close the series, 3-1.

(More details to follow.)

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.