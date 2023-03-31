Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - TNC Pro Team are on their second straight win, their first back-to-back wins in MPL Season 11, after sweeping ECHO, 2-0 in their MPL Season 11 showdown at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

Just less than a week after winning against Bren Esports, TNC nabbed a thrilling win over the reigning world champions, as the last-seeded squad hung on for playoff life.

TNC were about to be haunted by the ghosts of their pasts in Game 2, as Echo clawed their way back into the match after an 8,700 gold lead.

With both Echo and TNC hanging on, it was the Phoenix Army that prevailed after Ben "Benthings" Maglaque's crowd control combo on KarlTzy allowed Rookie King "K1NGKONG" Perez to retribute the crucial lord that ended the 37 minute-long Game 2 match.

K1NGKONG had 10 assists on top of 4 kills and 2 deaths, all of which came on the later stages of the matchup.

TNC, with the sweep, brought the playoff picture into a tight contest between them, Nexplay EVOS, and Onic Philippines, who recently dropped a 1-2 loss against Blacklist International.

TNC must now win against Onic Philippines to get out of the bottom of the standings.