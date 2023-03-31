Home  >  Sports

MPL Season 11: Blacklist escapes Onic to bag playoffs slot

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 31 2023 07:14 PM

Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA -- Blacklist International on Friday entered the MPL Season 11 playoffs after a 2-1 win against Onic Philippines in their last Season 11 matchup at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati. 

Blacklist went for a counter-punish in a long, Game 3 matchup to close things out. 

Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Lee Howard "Owl" Gonzales put up 7 kills as Blacklist countered an Onic squad leading in the first frays of Game 3. 

Onic Philippines. who is sixth in the league, is currently trying to scramble for points in its last two regular season games. 

Blacklist is currently third in the league standings, and the third team to enter the playoffs after Echo and Bren Esports nabbed their playoffs spots last week. 

The playoffs will be held at the SMX Convention Center from May 4 to 7. 

