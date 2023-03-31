ICYMI: PH Azkals talo sa kanilang friendly match kontra Kuwait

KUWAIT - Bumuhos ang suporta ng mga Pinoy sa Kuwait para sa Philippine Azkals sa friendly match laban sa Kuwait. Dumagundong sa hiyawan ang Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium kamakailan.

Sa first half ng laro, parehong hindi naka-iskor ang Azkals at Kuwait. Ilang beses ding nabigo ang Kuwait na makaiskor. Dahil sa husay sa pagbabantay ng Azkals team captain at goal keeper na si Neil Etheridge.

Pero kinulang pa rin ang depensa ng Azkals nang maka-goal ang Kuwait sa huling dalampung minuto ng laban. Unang nakaiskor si Bader Al-Fadhel sa kanyang free kick na hindi napigil ni Etheridge.

Naka-goal muli ang mga Kuwaiti sa counterattack ni Ali Khalaf sa huling mga sandali ng match. Ito na ang nagpanalo sa host country sa score na 2-0.

“We're extremely disappointed. I think many things went our way but you know we keep our heads up and keep on going. I’m just here to help the team and we’re moving in the right direction like I said it was really tough one today but you know congratulations to the players who made their debut today and the players did really well,” sabi ni Etheridge.

“First of all it was a good game here in Kuwait it was competitive it was a good opportunity for players to perform in a real game situation we made a few changes ah main objective is to look at the right pitch for the scene and hopefully we can find that it's the preparation game so it’s good for us to learn and we move forward to it,” saad ni Barae Jrondi, Head Coach, Philippine Azkals.

Unang sabak ito ni Barae bilang bagong head coach ng Philippine Azkals.

“Honestly am just collecting more information about the players, I am trying to know and approach them in the right way and coach them in the right way but they did play all well they did their max.we defended the whole game,” dagdag ni Jrondi.

Nagpasalamat naman ang Kuwait Football Association sa magandang larong ipinamalas ng Azkals.

“I think today we have a great match with the Philippines we set a lot of targets today and as a KFA and we execute it well and we win sorry to say that with the Philippines and so it was a fair play and Im happy about all the fans which are coming here and I hope that we have another game inshallah,” sabi ni Abdullah Al-Shaheen Ahmed Al-Rubaie, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Kuwait Football Association.

Talo man ang Philippine Azkals masaya pa rin ang mga Pilipino sa pagsuporta sa Philippine national team.

“Hoo! Naubos yung power ng boses ko! Maganda ang laban kaya lang ganun talaga may nanalo may natatalo pero mabuhay ang Pilipinas!” sabi ni Mark Fernandez, Philippine Azkals fan.

“Well its actually really fun, napakasaya kahit naman ‘di tayo nanalo at least andoon naman ang effort na mag-cheer,” sabi ni Mansour Melad Amin, Philippine Azkals fan.

“The support here is fantastic the people here you know I wanna thank every Filipino and all the Filipinos in Kuwait massive massive thank you,” sabi ni Etheridge.

Bahagi ng West Asia training camp ng PH Azkals ang kanilang friendly match kontra Kuwait.

