Gilas 3X3 team exits FIBA Asia Cup

The Philippine national 3X3 team bowed out of the FIBA 3X3 Asia Cup after losing to Qatar, 21-18 on Friday in Singapore.

Gilas was not able to recover following its 14-11 defeat to Iran.

Almond Vosotros tried to mount a huge rally for the nationals late in the game, but eventually ran out of steam.

After playing catch up, the Filipinos tied the count 18-all, but Souley Ndour buried a looper to keep Qatar ahead.

Ndour later sank the winning free throw to send the Pinoys packing.

He finished with 13 points.

Vosotros had 9 points for the Philippines, which also got 5 from Samboy De Leon.