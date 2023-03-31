FIBA 3X3 Asia Cup: Gilas falls vs taller Iranians

The Philippine men's 3X3 team suffered a 14-11 setback against Iran in their opening game in the FIBA 3X3 Asia Cup on Friday in Singapore.

The Gilas 3X3 squad still had a 11-7 lead with 1:29 to go, but eventually lost it to the taller Iranians due to double-penalty, which meant two free throws for Iran for every foul by the Filipinos, in Pool D.

Brandon Bates had five points for Gilas, which also got four from Almond Vosotros.

Piter Girgoorian scored seven points for Iran.

The Filipinos will battle Qatar later on Friday.