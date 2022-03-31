MANILA -- Team Underground and Fennel Adversity lead teams qualified for the Filipino leg of the League of Legends: Wild Rift Champions Southeast Asia playoffs after six weeks of action.

Team Pacquiao-backed Team Underground leads the Group Stage qualifiers with an 11-3 win-loss record, after a dominant start.

Fennel Adversity follows with a 9-5 win-loss record. GrindSky has an identical record, but sits in third as Fennel enjoys a higher match differential at +9 compared to GrindSky's +5.

Defending champions Team Secret are at fourth with an 8-6 record, followed by RRQ Philippines and Oasis Gaming with identical 7-7 scorecards.

With the results, both Team Underground and Fennel get slots in the upper bracket semifinals.

Meanwhile, Team Secret, RRQ, GrindSky, and Oasis Gaming will duke it out in the upper bracket quarterfinals to start the playoffs on April 1, where the losing team will go down the lower bracket.

The league's champions will secure slots in the Wild Rift Champions Southeast Asia playoffs and get $30,000 (P1.5 million), while the second placer will get $20,000 (around P1.3 million) and have the chance get a playoff slot in the WCS - SEA play-ins.