UAAP: UP fends off gritty NU for second straight win

Ricci Rivero attempts a jump shot for UP against NU. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) The University of the Philippines (UP) dug deep to secure its second win of UAAP Season 84 as they outlasted a gritty National University (NU) squad, 80-70, on Thursday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

It was the second consecutive triumph for the Fighting Maroons, after their win against University of Santo Tomas (UST) last Tuesday. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, dropped back-to-back contests.

Ricci Rivero keyed a strong start to the fourth quarter for the Fighting Maroons, but they still needed a tough defensive stand late as the Bulldogs refused to fade away. The veteran guard finished with a season-high 19 points.

Rookie big man Carl Tamayo had 13 points and eight rebounds, while Joel Cagulangan had a superb all-around game with nine points, eight boards, and six assists. Zavier Lucero, the star of their win against UST, was held to five points although he grabbed 10 rebounds.

"We need to correct our slow starts," said UP coach Goldwin Monteverde. "Naka-pick up naman kami during the course of the game, but this is something that we need to take a look at."

"We had so many lapses, and we're still struggling," added Rivero. "But siguro, tumulong talaga sa amin 'yung pag-stick namin sa system."

The Bulldogs' aggressive play on both ends of the floor kept them within striking distance, and they trailed by just two points, 55-53, entering the final period.

But a Rivero triple sparked an 11-0 run, capped by a steal and a transition bucket by Rivero that pushed the UP lead to 13 points, 66-53. The Bulldogs were able to bring the deficit down to eight points, 68-60, after a three-pointer by John Galinato and a layup from Reyland Torres.

NU was unable to get over the hump, however. CJ Cansino knocked down a three-pointer with three minutes left for a 74-63 spread, and Tamayo's reverse layup with 63 seconds to go made it 80-68, icing the win for the Fighting Maroons.

Michael Malonzo had 11 points, and Torres finished with 10 for the Bulldogs, who shot just 38.2% from the field. They were unable to take advantage of UP's 24 turnovers, scoring just 15 points off those micsues.

UP guns for a third straight win on Saturday against University of the East, while NU will try to snap their two-game losing streak against Far Eastern University.

The scores:

UP 80 -- Rivero 19, Tamayo 13, Cagulangan 9, Fortea 8, Cansino 8, Spencer 6, Lucero 5, Diouf 4, Alarcon 4, Catapusan 2, Abadiano 2, Ramos 0, Lina 0.

NU 70 -- Malonzo 11, Torres 10, Clemente 9, Mahinay 9, Felicilda 8, Ildefonso 7, Enriquez 4, Galinato 4, Tibayan 4, Joson 2, Manansala 2, Figueroa 0, Minerva 0, Yu 0.

Quarters: 20-25, 42-39, 55-53, 80-70.

