UAAP to welcome fans next week



MANILA, Philippines -- The UAAP will open its doors to fans next week, with live audiences now allowed to watch Season 84 games.

A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ABS-CBN News that fans will be allowed in the stands at the Mall of Asia Arena starting April 5.

However, the league will not yet allow a full capacity crowd.

More details are to be announced in the coming days. It is expected that fans will be required to present their vaccination cards in order to gain entry.

The first four game days of the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament will be held without a live audience -- including the rivalry game between defending champion Ateneo de Manila University and De La Salle University on Saturday.

