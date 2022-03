From the UAAP Facebook page

Sherwin Concepcion was on fire for University of Sto. Tomas, lighting up University of the East to lead the Growling Tigers to their first win in Season 84 of the UAAP men's basketball tournament.

Concepcion nailed 6 triples, 2 of them coming in the final stretch where UST pulled away from a 62-62 deadlock.

He finished with 25 points and guaranteed the Tigers' first victory in Season 84.

(More details to follow)