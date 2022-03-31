Gary Trent Jr. scored 29 points on 9-for-13 shooting and the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves, 125-102, on Wednesday night.

Pascal Siakam added 12 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists for the Raptors (44-32), who completed a sweep of their four-game homestand.

OG Anunoby contributed 22 points for the Raptors, who won both games against the Timberwolves this season.

Scottie Barnes chipped in with 17 points for the Raptors. Precious Achiuwa scored 13 points, Fred VanVleet scored 12 points and matched his season-best with five steals and Thaddeus Young scored 10 points off the bench for the Raptors, who won for the 10th time in their past 12 games.

Anthony Edwards scored 24 points for the Timberwolves (43-34), who have lost two in a row. Karl-Anthony Towns added 16 points and 10 rebounds. D'Angelo Russell scored 13 points, and Patrick Beverley and Jarred Vanderbilt each scored 10.

The Raptors, who trailed by as many as 17 points early in the second quarter, took a 15-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Chris Boucher banked in a hook shot and made the free throw to give Toronto a 17-point lead with 10:51 to play in the fourth quarter. Barnes hit an eight-footer to increase the lead to 21 with 8:43 to go. The margin stretched to 23 on Siakam's jumper and free throw with 7:23 remaining.

Young's dunk gave Toronto a 27-point lead with 6:11 left.

Despite making 10 turnovers, Minnesota led, 30-20, after one quarter.

Russell's 3-pointer with 9:42 left in the second quarter gave Minnesota a 17-point lead. Toronto‘s 9-0 run trimmed the lead to four with 5:41 remaining. VanVleet's 3-pointer completed the first-half scoring and Toronto led, 62-60.

Toronto opened the third quarter on a 10-2 surge. Trent's 3-pointer bumped the lead to 13 with 2:37 remaining in the third quarter. Barnes ended the scoring in the third quarter with a tip-in and Toronto led, 97-82.