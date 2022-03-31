La Salle forward Michael Phillips grabbed 16 rebounds against FEU. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Far Eastern University (FEU) coach Olsen Racela attributed their loss on Thursday to their inability to deal with one player -- De La Salle University rookie Michael Phillips.

The 6-foot-8 Phillips had only six points, but grabbed 16 rebounds -- seven of which came on the offensive end -- and was a team-high plus-22 in La Salle's 75-65 win against the Tamaraws.

"Well, we got totally outplayed by one guy, and that's Phillips," Racela said after his team absorbed a second straight loss in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament.

Phillips kept possessions alive for the Green Archers, and deterred several FEU drives with his long arms. On many occasions, the Tams got into the paint only to fumble the layup because of Phillips' presence.

Racela maintained that they were not entirely surprised by Phillips' activity on the glass. The big man entered the game averaging 7.5 rebounds per game; La Salle, as a team, averaged 16.5 offensive rebounds in their first two games of the season.

The FEU coach said they put emphasis on La Salle's offensive rebounding ahead of the game, but lamented that his big men were unable to meet the challenge.

"Sinabi ko doon na active 'yung mga bigs nila. And challenge 'yun sa mga bigs namin, na they were not up to the challenge," said Racela. "So they should learn, we should learn from what happened today and get better, and learn from the loss."

"I think our bigs should do a better job of bringing energy and intensity doon sa laro nila," he also said.

Aside from Phillips, Justine Baltazar also grabbed 11 boards, including five on the offensive glass.

La Salle coach Derrick Pumaren said he was not surprised at Phillip's productive stint, calling the Filipino-American forward a "livewire."

"He was very active, and he out-rebounded him, and he defended really well, and he really played hard. That's Michael. That's Michael for us, really," said the coach. "There's nothing surprising for that, because he does that even in practice."

