PBA: For Cone, no shock to see LA Tenorio bounce back

Barangay Ginebra point guard LA Tenorio. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- After a much-maligned performance in Game 3 of their semifinals, Barangay Ginebra point guard LA Tenorio rebounded in their series-clinching win against NLEX on Wednesday night.

Tenorio memorably committed a brutal turnover in the closing seconds of Game 3 that eventually allowed the Road Warriors to take an 86-85 win, and extend the PBA Governors' Cup semifinals series.

The veteran point guard later admitted that he was "disoriented" by the turnover, causing him to miscalculate in their final possession where he went for a layup instead of a three-pointer that could have tied the game. It was a mistake that Tenorio said was tough to get over.

That was exactly what he did in Game 4 of the series, however. Tenorio put up 14 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in over 42 minutes of action, as the Gin Kings routed the Road Warriors 112-93.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone said after the game that he was never worried about Tenorio, stressing that his point guard knows how to get past his mistakes.

"LA is a vet. I just had no concern for him," said Cone. "We just kind of ignored the whole thing, we didn't really talk it out. We just kind of like it never happened and we just moved forward."

"I know it had to be a really difficult thing for him, at home, by himself, or with his wife, discussing it, people saying stuff about it," he added. "But like I said, he's a veteran and he's a leader."

"He knows as a leader, he cannot dwell on that, he has to move forward to get his teammates to move forward. That's what you do as a leader, you move forward," Cone also said.

The coach pointed out that Tenorio was having a superb performance in Game 3 before his miscues in the endgame. The point guard had 10 points and nine assists in that contest, and was a plus-15 for the game.

"He was having a great game and then a couple of things happened to him at the last [minute]," said Cone. "So everybody remembers that but don't remember the +15."

"I had no worries. I'm sure some people had no worries, but I've known LA for so long, I knew he'd get right through it and move on," he added.

Tenorio, for his part, expressed his gratitude to his teammates for their support, and was especially thankful to import Justin Brownlee who towed Ginebra to victory with a conference-high 47 points.

"We rallied together coming to this game knowing what happened to us with that incident that happened. I'm thankful for my teammates, the whole team. They really supported me," said Tenorio.

"They guided me especially right after the game, and then the next day in practice. Laking bagay na ganun 'yung team, together," he added.

Ginebra is still waiting for their opponent in the finals, with Magnolia and Meralco set for Game 5 of their own series on Friday.

