LOOK: Donaire tests ahead of Inoue fight

WBC bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire Jr. again underwent drug testing administered by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA), even as he prepares for his rematch against Japanese boxing star Naoya Inoue.

"Surprise surprise! (They) Knew where I trained, where I live and what times I was where. VADA whereabouts efficient!" Donaire said in an Instagram post, showing a photo of the VADA testing kit he used.

VADA employs random testing conducted anytime in the eight weeks prior to a bout at their association's discretion.

The 39-year-old Donaire is set to meet Inoue for a title unification bout in Tokyo, Japan, on June 7 at Saitama Super Arena. He will be staking his WBC title in an attempt to unify it with Inoue's WBA and IBF straps.

The two first fought in 2019 in a thrilling match for the Muhammad Ali trophy in the World Boxing Super Series. Inoue won the fight, but appeared vulnerable against Donaire.