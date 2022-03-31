Justine Baltazar shone late to power La Salle past FEU. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) Justine Baltazar made the big plays late as De La Salle University pulled away for a 75-65 victory against the Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws, Thursday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Green Archers improved to 3-0 in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament, while handing the Tamaraws a second consecutive loss.

Baltazar drilled the dagger jumper from the baseline with two minutes to go to give the Green Archers a double-digit spread, then blocked Brandrey Bienes' attempt at a triple in the next possession to end the Tamaraws' hopes.

The veteran big man made seven of his 13 shots for 20 points, including half of his four attempts from long range. Baltazar also grabbed 11 rebounds and had two steals, an assist and a block. Mark Nonoy had another solid game with 17 points, while Kurt Lojera made crucial shots in the fourth quarter en route to 10 points.

"This afternoon, we were able to do it on both ends," La Salle coach Derrick Pumaren said after the game. "There was more execution on offense. Balti came out, and Kurt gave us a big lift."

"Today, he was the Balti we all expected," the coach added.

It was a tightly contested game that featured six ties and 12 lead changes, as neither team could gain much separation. La Salle surged ahead by eight points, 58-50, at the end of the third frame, but FEU got back in it and trailed by just a point, 62-61, after a Ximone Sandagon slam dunk with still 5:58 to play.

The Tams had the chance to take the lead but Emmanuel Ojuola muffled a layup, and the Green Archers responded with a 9-0 flurry -- all courtesy of Baltazar and Lojera. The run was highlighted by Baltazar perfectly reading an FEU inbound play for a steal and an easy layup, before Lojera's long jumper with 3:11 left made it a 10-point game, 71-61.

Bienes' jumper briefly put the Tams back in the hunt, but Baltazar hit his clutch shot and then denied a Bienes attempt in the next FEU possession. Lojera nailed another long jumper for La Salle to put the game out of reach.

Also stepping up for La Salle was Fil-Am big man Michael Philips, who had 16 rebounds and altered several FEU shots in the paint.

Starring for FEU was LJ Gonzales, who had 17 points and helped the Tams stay within striking distance in the second quarter. Ojuola finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds. RJ Abarrientos was limited to 9 points after shooting just 1-of-7 from the field.

The Tamaraws will try to snap a two-game slide on Saturday against National University, while the Green Archers take on archrivals Ateneo de Manila University, also on Saturday.

The scores:

LA SALLE 75 -- Baltazar 20, Nonoy 17, Lojera 10, Winston 9, Austria 9, M. Phillips 6, Nelle 4, Manuel 0, Nwankwo 0, B. Phillips 0.

FEU 65 -- Gonzales 17, Ojuola 13, Abarrientos 9, Bienes 9, Sajonia 6, Torres 5, Sandagon 4, Li 2, Alforque 0, Sleat 0, Gravera 0, Coquia 0.

Quarters: 19-18, 32-32, 58-50, 75-65.

