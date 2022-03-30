ZAMBOANGA – Former IBF light-flyweight world champion Milan Melindo will make his return to the boxing ring after more than two years away from action to headline the Golpe de Valientes card on Saturday, April 2, at the Southern City Colleges Arena here.

Melindo, who holds a professional record of 37 wins, five losses and 13 knockout victories, will take on Cris Omayao in the main event at the SCC East Campus, Divisoria.

Omayao once fought Nauoya Inuoe of Japan, the highly touted boxer known as “The Monster.”

For Melindo, it’s an opportunity to start over again after the disbandment of the ALA boxing gym.

On May 21, 2017, Melindo scored a first-round stoppage over Japanese rival Akira Yaegashi to win the IBF light-flyweight crown.

He defended the title barely four months later when he fought Hekkie Budler of South Africa, and the pride of Cagayan de Oro City won via a split decision at Waterfront Hotel and Casino in Cebu City.

His past three fights, however, were unsuccessful against his three Japanese counterparts.

Melindo lost the IBF belt to Ryoichi Taguchi via unanimous decision on December 31, 2017 in Tokyo.

He returned to the ring as challenger to fight for the WBC light flyweight title, but was stopped by Ken Shiro in the seventh round on October 7, 2018.

Melindo was again stopped by another Japanese rival, Junto Nakatani after six rounds during their bout on October 5, 2019.

But those last three defeats won’t slow down Melindo, who is returning to the boxing ring to face Omayao.

Also calendared to see action in this event promoted by ZC Kings promotion and the Zamboanga Valientes headed by Rolando Navarro and supported by MLV Sports of Mike Venezuela, GlobalPort, Go For Gold and Gaisano Capital, is Anthony Marcial, first cousin of Olympian Eumir Marcial.

Marcial will battle Edward Mancito and will use this event as step ladder in his preparation to fight in the United States.

Navarro, who also manages Jonas Sultan, said that these matches will surely provide excitement to the Zamboangueños.

“After three years, finally boxing is back in the city. Talagang matagal ito pinaghandaan ng mga boxers na taga-Zamboanga. Dream nila makalaban ulit. Sa darating na Sabado, mapapanood nila ang mga bagong rising stars na susunod sa yapak ng maga Zamboangueños na sina Harry Tañamor, Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial at WBO intercontinental champion Jonas Sultan,” added Navarro.