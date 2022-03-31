Justin Brownlee dished out a stellar performance for Barangay Ginebra in Game 4 of their PBA Governors Cup semis against NLEX to propel the Gin Kings back to the finals.

But aside from the team's achievement, Brownlee's 47 points in Game 4 also set a personal milestone.

He now has a PBA career scoring total of 4,366 points, putting him at sixth place in the all-time scoring list among imports, according to the PBA.

Brownlee passed former Tanduay import Francois Wise with 4,332 points.

The Ginebra import broke through the top 10 of the list this season, getting past Byron 'Snake' Jones (4,018), Billy Ray Robinson (4,024), Donnie Ray Koonce (4,103) and Larry McNeil (4,169).

Brownlee is getting close in breaking the record of legendary import Billy Ray Bates who accumulated 4,523 points while playing for Crispa and Barangay Ginebra. Bates is in fifth place.

Still occupying the top spot is two-time Best Import Norman Black, currently Meralco's head coach, with 11,329 points followed by the late great Bobby Parks Sr. with 8,955.

Alaska great Sean Chambers is at third place (8,225), followed by Lou Massey (5,386).