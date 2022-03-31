FEU's RJ Abarrientos hugs Ateneo center Ange Kouame after their UAAP game. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- The final score didn't go his team's way, but Far Eastern University (FEU) guard RJ Abarrientos still had a reason to smile last Tuesday after their game against Ateneo de Manila University.

The Tamaraws fell short against the defending champions, 79-70, to absorb their first loss of the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament. Abarrientos shook off a slow start to the game and finished with 16 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

Afterward, Abarrientos hugged and joked around with several Ateneo players and even their coaching staff. It was a reunion of sorts for them, as Abarrientos was part of the Gilas Pilipinas squad that represented the country in FIBA tournaments last year under the guidance of Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin.

"Siyempre nakaka-miss 'yung, unang-una 'yung samahan namin sa Gilas," said Abarrientos. "Naging teammate ko, naging part ng Gilas, sila Dave [Ildefonso], sila SJ [Belangel] and more."

"Nakaka-miss dahil nagkita-kita ulit kami sa court after Gilas. Nakakatuwa, and thank you dahil nandito na naman kami sa court para maglaban-laban," he added.

Among those Abarrientos joked around with after was Ateneo center Ange Kouame. The two got entangled after an FEU fast break in the fourth quarter and Kouame fell on Abarrientos, leading the Tams guard to suffer some pain in his ankle. Abarrientos was able to finish the game.

"Nadaganan ni Ange 'yung paa ko after noong landing niya. Wala naman may gusto, pati din naman si Ange, dahil may pinagsamahan kami ni Ange," said Abarrientos. "Alam kong hindi niya intensiyon 'yun."

FEU guard RJ Abarrientos hugs Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin after their game. UAAP Media.

The FEU guard also got a chance to catch up with Baldwin, who ahead of the game hailed the talent and skill of the up-and-coming star.

"Nakausap ko si Coach Tab before the game, konting chikahan lang," said Abarrientos. "[After the game], tinanong niya lang about 'yung sa ankle ko nga. Nadaganan ako ni Ange eh, so nagtatanong lang siya kung kamusta 'yung nararamdaman ko doon, and about the game lang, 'yun lang."

For Abarrientos, their game against Ateneo was an opportunity to learn and get better, and he is confident that the Tamaraws will build on their performance even if it ended in defeat.

"Alam ko ang Ateneo is, siyempre one of the best teams sa collegiate, kaya sobrang nakaka-excite, dahil unang-una, pinaghandaan namin 'to. Hindi lang ako, 'yung buong team, 'yung preparation ng coaches, game plan ng coaches, talagang binigay namin 'yung lahat ng effort namin sa game na 'to," he said.

"We do our best and we do our part naman para kayanin ng lahat. And, 'yun lang, marami pa kaming dapat trabahuhin as a team. We move on, balik kami ulit sa trabaho," Abarrientos also said.