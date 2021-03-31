Thirdy Ravena will take it 'slowly but surely' in return to action for NeoPhoenix

Thirdy Ravena of the San-En NeoPhoenix. B.LEAGUE photo

After nearly three months out of action, Thirdy Ravena will finally make his return for San-En NeoPhoenix on Wednesday, when they take on the Ryukyu Golden Kings on the road.

It will be an immediate test for Ravena, as Ryukyu is the top-ranked team in the West division with a 35-10 win-loss record. San-En has floundered, dropping to 11-37 which is the second-worst record in their division.

Though his team has struggled, Ravena said he is "very excited" to play again after suffering a hand injury in their January 2 game against Shibuya.

"It's been about three months that I haven't played. I'm just very excited to play again for the NeoPhoenix club and the fans, definitely, and the Filipinos who are watching, all of the basketball fans here in Japan and around the world," said Ravena in a video posted by the club.

"I'm gonna take it one step at a time, take it slowly but surely," he added. "Hopefully, we get some wins."

While a postseason run appears to be out of the question for San-En with just 12 games left, Ravena said the team will continue to fight and play their hardest.

"We're gonna do whatever it takes to win every single game, play as a team for the NeoPhoenix fans, the Filipino fans, and all of the fans who are supporting us," he said. "Hopefully, we really get some wins at the end of the season."

The former Ateneo de Manila University superstar also gave a special message to Filipino fans who have been tracking his progress in Japan.

"Gagawin ko pa rin ang lahat para ma-represent natin ang bayan natin dito sa Japan. Sa lahat ng mga nanonood, gawin ko lahat ng makakaya para makatulong sa team. Maraming salamat sa lahat ng suporta, mabuhay mga Pilipino," he said.

The game between San-En and Ryukyu tips off at 6:35 p.m. (Philippine time).

This weekend, NeoPhoenix will play in special edition jerseys for their two-game series the Kawasaki Brave Thunders.

The limited edition uniforms, backed by Gatsby, will be in blue to honor Ravena's time with the Blue Eagles as well as the primary colors of Gilas Pilipinas.

