Report: Pacquiao in talks with Terence Crawford for June fight

Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao is in talks with unbeaten American Terence Crawford for a fight this June, according to a report from The Athletic.

Citing unnamed sources, Mike Coppinger of The Athletic reported that the fight is being eyed for June 5 in Abu Dhabi.

Top Rank has apparently informed ESPN and its pay-per-view distributor, In Demand, "to hold June 5 for the potential fight."

Pacquiao, 42, has not fought since a July 2019 victory over American boxer Keith Thurman. He won the "super" version of the WBA welterweight championship with that victory, but the organization in January declared him a "champion in recess" due to inactivity.

The COVID-19 pandemic kept Pacquiao from returning to the ring in 2020. A planned mega-bout against mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor was scuppered after the Irishman lost to Dustin Poirier in January.

The 33-year-old Crawford, meanwhile, last fought in November when he stopped Kell Brook to defend his WBO belt. The American improved his record to 37-0 with 28 knockouts.

Coppinger wrote that if the fight pushes through, it would be "huge" for Crawford as Pacquiao would be his toughest opponent so far.

"Crawford… has been dogged by criticism over his lack of quality opposition. Crawford is 33 and his biggest win came against Viktor Postol in 2016, a good but not great boxer," he noted.

On the other hand, Crawford will be Pacquiao's most difficult challenge since he fought Floyd Mayweather in May 2015, Coppinger also wrote.

In January, Pacquiao said that Crawford was one of his potential opponents, although he also named Mikey Garcia and Errol Spence as candidates to land a fight against him.

