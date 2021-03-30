PVL: Signing with Perlas chance to regain self-confidence, says Maraguinot

Jhoana Maraguinot. Arvin Lim, ABS-CBN Sports/file

Jho Maraguinot is just glad to get an opportunity to play again after signing with Perlas Spikers.

The club announced Tuesday it has acquired the former Ateneo Lady Eagle for this year's Premier Volleyball League.

"Perlas is giving me an opportunity to play. I was really hesitant at first just because I'm scared that my investment on my rehab will be put to waste if I injure myself again," said Maraguinot, who won a UAAP women's volleyball championship for Ateneo in 2015.

"But I realized that this is also an opportunity to regain my confidence with my body and my game."

The Alitagtag town, Batangas native is looking forward to playing this year in her new home.

"It has always been what I wanted to do, especially when the UAAP got cancelled. I'm so eager to play again. With everything being uncertain, being able to play again is something that would bring happiness not just to us players but also to the volleyball fans," she said.

The new PVL season will see a lot of talented players raise the competitiveness level, and Maraguinot said she is up for the challenge.

"I'm really excited, because for sure everyone is eager to back to that court and do what we love doing. For sure everyone will have a different level of competitiveness. Naipon sa 1 year na quarantine," she said.

With the Perlas Spikers ready to guide her transition, Maraguinot said she knows what it takes to be at her best this time.

"It has always been the self discipline, especially now that we train by ourselves at home. It is easy to be tempted to not do everything that the coaches want you to do. You have to push yourself to train properly even if you just make do of what you have at home," said Maraguinot, who wants to focus on helping Perlas win the PVL title.

"No matter what team, it would always have to be a great teamwork, which will come from trusting each other inside and outside the court."

