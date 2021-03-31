PBA: Cone optimistic Standhardinger will fit himself into Ginebra's culture

Coach Tim Cone is confident Christian Standhardinger won't have any problem adjusting with Barangay Ginebra.

He said Standhardinger, who was acquired by the Kings in a blockbuster trade that saw Greg Slaughter moving to NorthPort, will have the support of his teammates LA Tenorio, Joe Devance and Mark Caguioa.

"They accepted that culture and modeled that culture. They're superstars in their own right, but they still stayed with the culture," said Cone in PBA.ph. (LINK ON PBA.PH https://pba.ph/news/tenorio-and-co-make-it-easier-for-standhardinger-fit-in-to-ginebra-s-culture)

Cone said Tenorio, Devance and Caguioa are very good examples of the culture they have been maintaining with the Gin Kings.

"These are certain cultures that we tried to inculcate with the guys. Luckily, we have great models," said Cone.

He said Stanley Pringle went through the same process and was able to adjust easily thanks to Tenorio and his friends.

"Stanley got the system quickly. He just had to learn to get the ball moving a little bit more than what he's normally been used to and trusting the ball to comeback to him," said Cone.

He sees the same thing with Standhardinger.

"I think they'll get the system quickly especially Chris," he said. "Christian has got to probably learn to kind of initiate our offense and be a little bit more patient than he normally is."

"The key will really be our culture, how he (Standhardinger) fits in to our culture. That's really paramount to us."

FROM THE ARCHIVES