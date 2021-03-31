NBA: Terry Rozier's 27 points push Hornets past Wizards

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) passes during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Tommy Gilligan, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Terry Rozier racked up 27 points and Gordon Hayward poured in 26 points as the Charlotte Hornets began a stretch of six straight road games by defeating the Washington Wizards 114-104 on Tuesday night in Washington.

Devonte' Graham added 17 points and Cody Zeller, coming off the bench, provided 16 points and 13 rebounds as the Hornets won for the fourth time in their last five games.

Wizards guard Russell Westbrook had another triple-double but his 22 points, 15 assists and 15 rebounds weren't numbers that were as impressive as a night earlier against the Indiana Pacers.

Rui Hachimura poured in 30 points on 12-for-25 shooting for the Wizards, who were denied their first three-game winning streak in more than a month. Robin Lopez, who shot 8 of 11 on field goals, had 16 points, Jerome Robinson notched 12 points and Alex Len had 10 points.

Washington, playing again without injured team scoring leader Bradley Beal, shot 41 percent from the field, with Westbrook checking in at 7-for-20. The Wizards were 10-for-37 on 3s.

Charlotte led 98-87 with less than seven minutes to play. Then the Hornets missed three shots and committed a turnover on their next four possessions, allowing the Wizards to close within 98-95.

Rozier drained a pair of jumpers for the game's next four points. That sparked a 9-2 outburst, capped by Rozier's 3-pointer at the 1:53 mark. In the last 42 seconds, Charlotte made 5 of 6 free throws.

Rozier finished 5-for-10 on 3s, while Hayward, who grabbed 11 rebounds, was 3-for-3 from long range. Graham was 3-for-9 on 3-pointers. Hayward and Graham each had six assists.

Earlier, the Hornets were buzzing on offense in putting up a 64-56 halftime lead. Washington was within 77-75 with slightly more than three minutes to play in the third quarter.

Westbrook was charged with five of Washington's 13 turnovers.

Charlotte is 2-0 against the Wizards this season.



