Esports: Mineski opens regional qualifiers for Interschool Cyber League

MANILA, Philippines -- Mineski Philippines has opened the regional qualifiers for the National Interschool Cyber League (NICL), it was announced on Wednesday.

For the third leg of the league, teams will compete in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, one of the most popular mobile games in the country with over 100 million registered users and 25 million monthly active users.

The game has already been used by some universities as an alternative to traditional physical education classes. Its recently concluded M2 World Championship drew 136 million views.

Registration for the qualifiers is now open to senior high school and college students ages 16-22 years old.

Teams based in the National Capital Region (NCR) must sign up on or before April 11, while those from other areas of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao must do so by April 16. Games will run from April 13 to May 7.

A prize pool of P150,000 is up for grabs. More information is available on the Youth Esports Program (YEP) Facebook page.

"As gaming continues to grow in scale and popularity among our youth, it has become more vital for us to create safe spaces where students learn how to play responsibly and respectfully, understanding the many benefits that esports has to offer them," said YEP program director Marlon Marcelo.

YEP, a joint initiative between Mineski Philippines and the Philippine Collegiate Champions League, currently has 80 chapters or partner schools.

Related video: