Dota 2: PH’s Neon Esports seizes Singapore Major playoffs slot

MANILA (UPDATE)—The Philippines' Neon Esports secured a slot in the Dota 2 Singapore Major playoffs on Tuesday, after winning a series against Europe-based squad Team Liquid 2-0.​

For the clincher, the Filipino team battled on the topmost part of the Dire map. Neon Esports’ Rolen Andrei Gabriel “debil_2000” Ong shredded four of Liquid’s heroes, which led to an ‘ultra kill,’ and eventually the win.

On the 20-minute mark, Neon secured 21 kills and an 8,000-gold lead over Liquid. Nine minutes later, they boosted their gold lead to 25k and acquired 18 more kills to win the series.

However, the PH-based team struggled at the group stages of the major, losing 9 games in total.

All they needed was to win a series to advance to the playoffs’ lower bracket after Alliance, another Europe-based crew, failed to win a single series in the group stage.

Alliance was also the sole team eliminated in the group stages.

On March 30, Neon Esports also announced that their player, Rafael Sicat “Rappy” Palo, was removed from the team roster for the Singapore Major. It was reported that he has been in “close contact” with someone that has COVID-19.

The management also shared that Rappy tested negative for the coronavirus four times.

The Taguig-based team found a short-term replacement for Rappy in the form of Singaporean native Yang “Deth” Wu Heng, a 26-year-old professional Dota 2 player.

The Filipino squad will be waiting for the losers of USA’s Evil Geniuses and Southeast Asian team Fnatic to compete for its tournament life.

Their lower bracket run will start on April 1, Thursday.

