RJ Abarrientos is Korean league’s Rookie of the Year

Uslan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus’ RJ Abarrientos was named the Korean Basketball League’s Rookie of the Year for the 2022-2023 season.

The former Gilas Pilipinas player averaged 13.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.4 steals as he bested a host of newcomers including fellow Filipino Rhenz Abando of Anyang KGC.

Abarrientos has become one of Uslan Hyiundai’s key players, enabling the team to secure a fourth spot in the KBL with a 34-20 win-loss record.

Abando was also a candidate for the award after averaging 9 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1 assist as he helped propel Anyang KGC to the top of the standings with a 37-17 record.