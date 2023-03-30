PVL: Tots Carlos grateful to win 3rd MVP title

Three-time MVP Tots Carlos. PVL.ph

Creamline's Tots Carlos was delighted to win her third conference Most Valuable Player award following a superb stint in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference.

Carlos, who tied Alysa Valdez for the most number of MVP awards, earned the award despite shifting roles from being an opposite spiker to open spiker.

"Actually hindi ako makapaniwala. Sobrang tiwala nina coach na ilipat ako ng pwesto sobrang laking bagay for me. Factor sa akin an alam ni coach na kaya ko yung laro," said Carlos after leading Crealiune past Petro Gazz en route to the All-Filipino title win on Thursday.

"Sobrang tuwa rin ako sa suporta ng teammates ko kung di dahil sa kanila, hindi ko nakuha ang award."

Carlos was sixth in scoring during the PVL elimination round with a total of 111 points, No. 2 in attacks with a 37.21 percent spiking rate, third in the service department with 0.36 aces per set, and fifth Best Receiver with a 38.37 percent efficiency.

But she is more delighted that the Cool Smashers were able to nab a fourth All-Filipino title and sixth crown overall.

"We're really grateful for the team for not giving up. Lalo sa coaching staff, hindi kami tinigilang iremind na maglaro lang kami. Talagang nilaban lang namin today, lalot maraming tao, suporta from the fans," she said.