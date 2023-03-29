Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The PVL All-Filipino Conference will all boil down to one final match between the Creamline Cool Smashers and Petro Gazz Angels.

After an exhilarating five-setr win on Tuesday that forced a winner-take-all championship game, the Cool Smashers are hoping to build on the momentum they gained but remain wary of an expected fight back from Angels.

“We want to think that it [momentum] is on our side, but bilog ang bola. Petro Gazz is not a team na pwede kang magpabaya. And nakita naman 'yun kanina. We were like points away from winning the game, pero kumapit sila. So ganoon din ang ie-expect namin for Game 3,” veterans setter Jia de Guzman said after their Game 2 win.

Creamline is no newbie to a Game 3 finals matchup having had the experience twice in their PVL history. However, they hold an unfavorable record with it, losing the 2019 Reinforced Conference and the bubble-setup 2021 Open Conference in the deciding battles.

For head coach Sherwin Meneses, composure and heart to win will play a major factor in the last game of the conference.

“Ito, 'yung puso na binigay ng mga player, dapat doblehin pa nila sa Game 3. And composure, 'yun ang pinaka-importante. Pressure game, basta may composure ka, makakagalaw ka ng maganda,” Meneses explained.

De Guzman also noted the significance of their execution and support to one another in the upcoming Game 3 – which proved to be their edge against Petro Gazz in the pressure-packed Game 2 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“'Yung communication, 'yung support and 'yung execution was the biggest factor also for me today. Kasi ang dami naming mga ginagawa sa training na hindi namin napu-pull off sa laro. And it showed today. Pero alam namin na may ikakaganda pa 'yung execution namin and 'yung communication namin for Game 3,” she said.

Meanwhile, Tots Carlos also echoed De Guzman and Meneses’ statement, but adding that the hunger which they had last timeout should be present in the most important game.

“Alam mo na gustong-gusto namin talaga 'yung laro. And makikita mo lahat talaga na humihingi ng bola, inaako talaga 'yung bola. So ayun, 'yung gustuhin namin at saka 'yung puso talaga na meron ang team,” Carlos said.

Petro Gazz’s chief tactician Oliver Almadro declined for an interview after a tough loss but assured that they will bounce back in Game 3.

“We’ll forget about this and we’ll bounce back in Game 3,” Almadro said before leaving the arena.

Creamline and Petro Gazz will have their final dance at the Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday, March 30 at 5:30 p.m.

A win of the Cool Smashers will stretch their PVL title collection to six but Angels are looking to take their third championship – and a second straight.