PVL: 'Ate' Alyssa Valdez an inspiration to Creamline's title win

From PVL.ph

Creamline was extra motivated to claim its fourth Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino championship ahead of the winner-take-all Game 3 versus Petro Gazz.

Creamline's opposite spiker Michelle Gumabao said their injured star Alyssa Valdez had a lot to do with it.

"Kasama siya sa motivation ng bawat isa kasi nandoon siya lagi sa practice kahit hindi siya nakakalaro. She's there to support, kapag kailangan din namin ng wakeup call nandoon din siya," said Gumabao after the Cool Smashers nabbed their fourth All-Filipino title against Petro Gazz.

Valdez was forced to sit out the All-Filipino conference due to an injured knee. She underwent surgery, but still regularly attended practices to provide support for the team.

"Dinedicate namin ito kay Alyssa para hindi siya maraming iniisip because she has to focus on her recovery and getting back to her 100 percent said Gumabao.

Jia Morado-De Guzman echoed Gumabao's sentiments.

"We know Ate Aly was not on court pero nandyan siya sa gilid," she said after her team's triumphant campaign.

"She's ready to coach us, ready to be there all the time so kinukuha namin 'yung lakas ng loob namin from that."