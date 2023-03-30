MPL Season 11: Playoffs to be held in SMX from May 4-7

Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - The playoffs for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League - Philippines (MPL Philippines) will be held at the SMX Convention Center from May 4 to 7.

This will be the second time the playoffs will be held in SMX, after Season 9, where RSG Philippines emerged as champions.

So far, Bren Esports and world champions ECHO have qualified for the playoffs, while RSG Slate Philippines, Blacklist International, Nexplay EVOS, Omega Esports, Onic Philippines, and TNC Pro Team are fighting for the last four playoff slots.

The four-day playoffs will be the pinnacle of the three-month league, where the finalists will serve as MPL Philippines' representatives to the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup in Cambodia.