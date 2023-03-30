MMA: Folayang, Pacio to train in the US ahead of ONE event

Former MMA champion Eduard Folayang. Handout photo

MANILA -- Former Team Lakay fighters Eduard Folayang and Joshua Pacio will be training in the US starting April.

This as they they booked a trip to personally watch ONE Fight Night 10, ONE Championship's maiden on-ground event in the US on May 5 in Broomfield, Colorado.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced that tickets to the card have already been sold out.

Folayang, a former two-time lightweight champion, felt it proper to see the card for himself.

“As the remaining active pioneer on the roster, I’m so happy for ONE,” he said. “I believe there’s more to come after this.”

Joining him is former strawweight champion Pacio.

“It will be a privilege to be there and watch it live. I may not be slated on the card to compete, but I will still have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to be part of history. I’m looking forward to enjoying the festivities during fight week,” said Pacio.

Folayang and Pacio will be training in the US in April and are expected to stay there until the first week of May.

ONE Fight Night 10 is headlined by the trilogy fight between Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson and Adriano “Mikhino” Moraes for the coveted ONE Flyweight World Championship.

Joining the marquee attraction are two more world title contests, with Rodtang Jitmuangnon defending his flyweight Muay Thai championship against Edgar Tabares, and Mikey Musumeci putting his flyweight submission grappling title on the line versus Osamah Almarwai.

The fight card will also feature the long-awaited return of “Super” Sage Northcutt and the US debuts of Roberto Soldic and Stamp Fairtex.