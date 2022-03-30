Jaja Santiago and the the Saitama Ageo Medics improved to 18-13 in the V.League. Photo courtesy of the the Saitama Ageo Medics.

Jaja Santiago had 12 points as the Saitama Ageo Medics stunned the league-leading Toray Arrows in five sets on Wednesday afternoon at the Yokooji Sports Park Gymnasium in Kyoto, Japan.

The Ageo Medics hacked out a 22-25, 25-16, 25-15, 19-25, 15-12 victory to improve to 18-13 heading into their final two matches of the 2021-22 season of the V.League.

Toray, for its part, dropped to 25-7 but remains at the top of the table.

Santiago converted eight of her 16 spike attempts, while also registering four kill blocks. Mami Uchiseto had 21 points, while Brazilian import Lorenne Teixeira had 22 markers including 19 kills.

The Ageo Medics raced to a 9-3 lead in the fifth set but gave up five consecutive points to Toray, the last of which was a backrow hit by import Jana Kulan.

Saitama was able to answer, thanks to clutch hits by Aki Meguro and Uchiseto, with Santiago contributing a quick hit for a 12-10 count. Toray got within one, 13-12, off a down-the-line attack by Yoshino Nishikawa, but Teixeira fired a sharp crosscourt hit to bring the Ageo Medics to match point.

An attack error by Kulan gave Saitama the win. The import led Toray with 29 points including four blocks in the losing effort.

Santiago remains the top blocker in Division 1, with an average of 0.83 block per set. She is also fifth in the league in efficiency, converting 48.1% of her attempts.

They wrap up their campaign with back-to-back games against Victorina Himeji (10-23) this weekend.