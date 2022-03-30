Justin Brownlee celebrates after scoring against NLEX. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) Behind an explosive performance from Justin Brownlee, the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings are headed back to the finals of the PBA Governors' Cup.

The Gin Kings routed the NLEX Road Warriors, 112-93, in Game 4 of their best-of-5 semifinals series, Wednesday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Brownlee was unstoppable, scoring a conference-high 47 points as the Gin Kings won the series, 3-1. He also had 10 rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks, while shooting a blistering 17-of-24 from the field. The import made 6-of-10 attempts from beyond the arc.

Ginebra got a vintage performance from Jeff Chan, who had 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Nard Pinto came off the bench to score 12 points, while LA Tenorio made up for his blunders in Game 3 with 14 points. Their efforts helped Ginebra win comfortably despite a subpar outing from Scottie Thompson (4 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists).

NLEX, which stunned the Gin Kings last Sunday to extend the series, refused to go down easily and trailed by just three points, 53-50, at the half despite Brownlee already putting up 26 points.

But there was no stopping Brownlee in the third period, as he fired 11 points to help the Gin Kings take a more comfortable advantage. The Road Warriors were able to trim the deficit to single digits in the final period, thanks to Philip Paniamogan, but Ginebra had an answer for every shot.

A Paniamogan triple made it an 8-point game, 95-87, with six minutes left only to see Brownlee convert a layup, and Chan drill a booming three-pointer for a 100-87 spread with 4:07 left.

The Road Warriors faded from there, and Christian Standhardinger's layup with 36 seconds to go iced the game and gave Ginebra their biggest lead.

This is the fourth time in the last five editions of the Governors' Cup that Ginebra has reached the finals. They won their last three appearances, each time defeating the Meralco Bolts.

NLEX import Cameron Clark had 34 points and 12 rebounds, while Don Trollano scored 15 points and Justin Chua added 10 markers for the Road Warriors. Paniamogan scored all nine of his points in the fourth quarter.

Kevin Alas struggled offensively anew, making just two of 13 field goals for six points, although he also had six rebounds and six assists.

Ginebra will play the winner of the Magnolia-Meralco semis series in the best-of-7 finals.

The scores:

Barangay Ginebra 112 - Brownlee 47, Chan 20, Tenorio 14, Pinto 12, Standhardinger 10, Thompson 4, Tolentino 3, Devance 2, R. Aguilar 0.

NLEX 93 - Clark 34, Trollano 15, Chua 10, Paniamogan 9, Alas 6, Rosales 5, Ighalo 5, Soyud 4, Semerad 3, Quiñahan 2, Miranda 0.

Quarters: 22-22, 53-50, 84-71, 112-93.

