Magnolia came back with a vengeance in Game 4 of their best-of-5 PBA Governors Cup semifinals by decimating Meralco 94-73 on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

With the win, the Hotshots tied the series 2-2 and forced a winner-take-all Game 5.

Mike Harris scored 34 points while Paul Lee had 17 points.

Whoever wins the series will face early finalist Barangay Ginebra in the finals.

