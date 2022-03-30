Photo from UAAP media bureau

After clinching his team’s first win of the season at the expense of his former squad, University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroon CJ Cansino reiterated that he has moved on from what happened between him and the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers.

During the post-match interview after UP's convincing 98-82 win over UST, Cansino said his focus now is on his current team.

“Actually wala naman e. Wala naman ng emotion na alam mo iyon wala naman ng ako nafi-feel kasi 'yun nga sinabi ko nag-move on na and mas naka-focus na ako for the UP. So for me, wala na 'yun. Wala ng emotion, naglalaro na ako sa UP,” said Cansino, who had seven points in the game.

However, he made it clear that all's well between him and his former team, revealing that they still contact each other despite parting ways.

“Lagi kaming nagtatawagan kung kamusta na. Nakakausap ko na din 'yung mga coaches, nagkakamustahan kami palagi so alam mo 'yung talagang nag-move on na talaga kami kasi alam namin kung ano 'yung nangyari. So 'yun okay naman na kaming lahat,” he added.

Cansino controversially transferred to UP in August 2020 in the wake of the "Sorsogon bubble" controversy, the first player to exit the UST program before other members of the squad followed suit.

Head coach Aldin Ayo also resigned from his post, and the promising program entered a rebuilding phase.

Cansino became one of top recruits of the Fighting Maroons, which also added high school stars such as Carl Tamayo, Terrence Fortea, and Gerry Abadiano out of the National University program.

In his first game for UP, Cansino immediately made an impact, scoring 21 points despite losing to defending champion Ateneo de Manila University.

