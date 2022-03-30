Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Defending UAAP champion Ateneo de Manila University may be 2-0 in the UAAP Season 84 tournament, but head coach Tab Baldwin acknowledges that there are areas of concern for the Blue Eagles.

Ateneo opened its bid for a fourth straight UAAP crown with a 90-81 win against University of the Philippines (UP) last Saturday, and followed it up with a 79-70 victory against Far Eastern University (FEU) on Tuesday.

In both instances, the Blue Eagles built big leads, but had to hold off fourth quarter runs by their opponents to secure the win.

"I think, we were found weak in a lot of aspects of the game," said Baldwin after their win against the Tamaraws. "We have some principles that we believe in, that we think add up to winning basketball, and we're just not achieving those things."

"A lot of room for improvement in our team, a lot of room for improvement in execution, a lot of room for improvement in terms of understanding what our principles are, and having some integrity to those principles, instead of just talking about them," he added.

"[We're] fortunate to get a win, of course, but we're really not very pleased with our performance."

The Blue Eagles had a big third quarter against FEU, thanks to Tyler Tio who exploded for 17 points in the period. They led by 21 points in the frame, and were up 67-51 heading into the fourth quarter.

But the Tamaraws got to within six points in the fourth quarter, before a clutch floater by Ateneo point guard SJ Belangel and tough defense down the stretch allowed the Blue Eagles to hack out the win.

Baldwin was not surprised at FEU's fight back. Indeed, he expected as much from an Olsen Racela-coached squad.

"When you're dealing with Olsen and his team, they don't give up. They changed tactics and they figured things out," he noted.

The Tamaraws got back in the fourth quarter by pushing the pace and pressuring the Blue Eagles into seven turnovers, which they translated into eight points. Against UP on Saturday, their problem was an inability to defend without fouling as they sent the Fighting Maroons to the line a whopping 43 times.

"I think our reaction to pressure defense wasn't very good today at all. If I remember back to the UP game, we had some problems in that game as well," said Baldwin.

"When teams pressure us, we want to punish them and make them second-guess that, and right now, they're not," he admitted. "Right now, if I'm a coach opposing us, I'm thinking pressure is probably a good idea."

They are also leaving easy points on the table, said Baldwin, by losing out on offensive rebounds and fastbreak opportunities. Through two games, the Blue Eagles have only attempted 28 free throws, making 17 of them.

"We're having to work hard for our productivity, and other teams are getting easy baskets against us," said Baldwin.

Despite these early struggles, the Blue Eagles are still unbeaten in Season 84 and have won 28 consecutive games since 2018. Still, Baldwin hopes to see some quick improvement from his players, given the compressed nature of the tournament.

Ateneo is back in action on Thursday morning against Adamson University.

"Those games are behind us. They're irrelevant now. The only game that matters is Adamson. We just worry about what's in front of us, not what's behind us," Baldwin said.