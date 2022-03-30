Adamson coach Nash Racela. UAAP Media



MANILA, Philippines -- Nash Racela ended a significant stretch of futility on Tuesday, when Adamson University overpowered University of the East, 82-66, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

It was Adamson's first win of the UAAP Season 84 tournament, having dropped their opening game against National University on Saturday.

For Racela, it marked the first time that he coached a team to victory since October 17, 2020 -- all the way back to that year's PBA Philippine Cup. Back then, he steered the Blackwater Bossing to a 98-88 triumph against the NLEX Road Warriors.

What came next was a historic losing streak. The Bossing lost their next 19 games with Racela in charge, a slump that reached 29 games before they pulled off a 101-100 upset of the Magnolia Hotshots in their final game of the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup elimination round.

But Racela wasn't around to see that win: he was dismissed by Blackwater at the end of the 2021 All-Filipino conference. Three months later, he was hired by Adamson to be the new head coach of its men's basketball team.

"Talagang kailangan mong banggitin 'yung past," Racela said in jest, when asked about finally getting back into the win column after more than a year.

"But the message we always sent to our players is really to focus on the now," he also said. "We preach that -- just focus on the now."

Upon his exit from Blackwater, Racela noted that he and his coaching staff did their best despite the "obvious limitations" in the team. Nonetheless, he expressed his gratitude to the management and wished the players well.

Racela had little to say about his former team on Tuesday, however, as his full focus is now on the Adamson program.

"Whatever happened in the past, whatever's ahead of us, ang pinaka-importante is the now. So, yeah, it's nice that we were able to get that first win," he said.

The Soaring Falcons return to action on Thursday morning against defending UAAP champion Ateneo de Manila University.