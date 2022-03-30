4th season of MPBL to open on April 25

MANILA, Philippines -- The fourth season of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) kicks off on April 25, with its founder, Senator Manny Pacquiao, serving as special guest of honor in the opener at Batangas Coliseum.

Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes said plans are now being made on the personal appearance of the 43-year-old retired boxer and presidential aspirant, despite his busy schedule on the campaign trail for the coming national elections.

"Pupunta siya sa opening sa Batangas City Coliseum. Ginagawa na ng political team niya 'yung schedule niya," Duremdes bared in the virtual Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday.

Duremdes and other MPBL officials had a long meeting with Pacquiao on Monday night to discuss the plans and programs of the league for its new season that will see a total of 18 teams competing.

Basilan, which won the short MPBL Invitational last December, leads the league regulars returning for another tour of duty, along with Nueva Ecija, and San Juan, while Negros will play in its first MPBL season after seeing action in the same invitational meet three months ago.

"Yes, they will join the fourth season, and they've already submitted their letter of intent to join," said Duremdes in the weekly session.

With COVID-19 still very much around, the league will still have limited home-and-away games, with Batangas, Pampanga, and Bulacan among the places where the MPBL is planning to take its act.

"Aside from Batangas, they're offering a venue in Pampanga 'yung DHVSU (Don Honorio Ventura State University), and were looking at the newly-built gym of Bro. Eddie Villanueva diyan sa Bocaue, maganda 'yung gym nila diyan. May initial talks na kami with them and hopefully, makuha namin dahil ngayon challenging talaga yung mga arenas natin," said Duremdes.

Health and safety protocols will remain in place in coordination with the Inter-Agency Task Force, Local Government Units, and the Games and Amusements Board.

Fans are likewise going to be allowed inside the playing arena for so long as allowed by the LGU where the venue is based.