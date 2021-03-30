Volleyball: Jho Maraguinot signs with Perlas Spikers

MANILA, Philippines -- The Perlas Spikers on Tuesday revealed that they have added former Ateneo de Manila University star Jhoana Maraguinot to their roster, ahead of the first professional season of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

The team made the announcement on their social media account, ending a day of speculation.

Maraguinot played collegiate volleyball for the Lady Eagles and helped them win the UAAP Season 77 championship.

She sat out Season 81, when Ateneo won the title again, but returned for Season 82 to shore up their title defense. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic scrapped the UAAP season.

A versatile scorer, Maraguinot previously played for Sta. Lucia in the Philippine Superliga but nagging injuries prevented her from making much of an impact.

In her last full season with the Lady Eagles, Maraguinot collected 203 points, the sixth-best total in the UAAP.



