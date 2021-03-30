Thirdy Ravena set for NeoPhoenix return

Thirdy Ravena will play for San-En NeoPhoenix in its game against Ryukyu on Wednesday, the team announced.

Ravena suffered a hand injury against Shibuya last January 2 and has not played for NeoPhoenix since.

"The Filipino superstar is finally back," the team said, as Ravena has missed 88 days for San-En.

Ravena returns to a NeoPhoenix team that has an 11-37 record, second-worst in the 20-team league. Ryukyu is currently ranked second with a 35-10 slate.

Also, San-En is set to wear a special edition jersey for their weekend games against the Kawasaki Brave Thunders.

The limited edition uniforms, backed by Gatsby, will be in blue instead of their usual red and white. According to the team, this honors Ravena's alma mater, the Ateneo de Manila University, as well as Gilas Pilipinas.

It is also a throwback to the franchise's "OSG Phoenix" era when blue was their primary color.

The Filipino community in Japan will be invited to the games, set for April 3 and 4 at the Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

