PH volleyball federation hails Jaja Santiago's latest feat with Ageo Medics

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) on Tuesday commended Jaja Santiago for winning the V Cup with the Saitama Ageo Medics.

Santiago, the team's starting middle blocker, contributed 11 points in a 26-24, 25-20, 25-21, 25-17 triumph over the NEC Red Rockets in the gold medal match last Sunday at the Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo.

She was the third-leading scorer in the team, after Yuka Sato (15 points) and Shainah Joseph (14 points).

"On behalf of the entire leadership of the PNVF, I extend my warmest and most heartfelt congratulations for your achievement," PNVF president Ramon "Tats" Suzara said in his congratulatory message to Santiago.

"Let this be an important milestone that will bring even more to your already outstanding career," he added.

Santiago is the first Filipino volleyball player to win a championship in a foreign league. Last season, she helped Saitama finish in third place in the main V.League tournament.

Saitama won all five of their games in the group round and eliminated powerhouse JT Marvelous, 25-21, 25-22, 18-25, 18-25, 15-13, in the semifinals before clobbering NEC in the gold medal game.

"Para sa bayan," Santiago said of her latest achievement.

She is due to return from Japan on Wednesday and will join Chery Tiggo in the Premier Volleyball League.

