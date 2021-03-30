PBA: Andre Paras considers dad Benjie his lucky charm

Andre Paras in action for AMA Online Education in the PBA D-League. File photo. PBA Media Bureau/file

Andre Paras admitted he was getting anxious when his name hasn't been called yet after the second round of the recent PBA Rookie Draft.

He said it was his father, PBA legend Benjie Paras, who settled him down.

"My dad said, 'relax lang,'" Andre recalled in a PBA.ph report.

Andre's name was eventually called in the third round (no. 27 overall) by the Blackwater Bossing.

He understands why his name had to be called late, citing the huge number of applicants for the draft this year. There were 86 applicants in the talent-laden 2021 Rookie Draft.

"Of course mauuna yung mga kailangan nila (mga teams), because there's so many talented players. Ang dami kasi namin so what more can you expect," said Andre, who is also a showbiz personality.

When his name was called, his father Benjie was in the same room where Andre was watching the draft proceedings online.

"Sakto lang when he came in, that's when coach Nash (Racela) mentioned my name," said Andre.

"I was like my 'lucky charm pala ako. Dapat nandito pala ang dad ko nung una pa lang.'"

Andre was eventually given a 2-year offer by Blackwater. He is expected to sign it after the Holy Week.

Andre admitted he has yet to prove himself in the PBA despite being known for his celebrity status.

"Kahit alam naman natin na I love making fun or entertaining people on cam, but when it comes to basketball, I also mean business. I also want to show my heart and passion for the sport," he said.

